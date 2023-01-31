Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,559 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $299,885,000 after purchasing an additional 390,491 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tapestry by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,372,674 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $102,934,000 after purchasing an additional 228,218 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Tapestry by 43.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,556,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $48,417,000 after purchasing an additional 470,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tapestry Stock Up 2.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays downgraded Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.19.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 825,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $45.30.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

