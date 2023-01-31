Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $5.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of -0.49.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.