Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.21.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

TSHA opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $96.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.29. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. Equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,491 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.