TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,879,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 1.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.90% of TE Connectivity worth $317,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $126.81. 286,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,436. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $151.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

