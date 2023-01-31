Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

TECK stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.12. 2,288,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,680. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

