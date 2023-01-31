Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.
Teck Resources Stock Up 4.3 %
TECK stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.12. 2,288,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,680. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
