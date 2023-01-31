Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TSE:TECK.B traded up C$2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$57.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,829. The firm has a market cap of C$29.50 billion and a PE ratio of 6.86. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$32.68 and a 1-year high of C$57.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

