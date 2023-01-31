Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.11). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNK. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $6,557,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

