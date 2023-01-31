Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Shares Up 22.5%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 22.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

