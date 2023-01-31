TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $242.09 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $242.09 million and approximately $47.53 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00085510 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00057555 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010118 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001039 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025039 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000805 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004211 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000236 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,038,804 coins and its circulating supply is 9,801,663,818 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
