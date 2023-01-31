Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,831,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $106,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,645,000 after purchasing an additional 915,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 36.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,636,000 after buying an additional 890,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,534,000 after buying an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 456,320 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after acquiring an additional 385,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TXT. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Textron Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TXT opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading

