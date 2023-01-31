TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

TFS Financial Price Performance

TFSL stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 354,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,697. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.49. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 16.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

In other TFS Financial news, Director Anthony J. Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,906.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony J. Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $40,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,207 shares in the company, valued at $826,906.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TFS Financial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in TFS Financial by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.