The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Up 12.2% in January

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 6,830,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 35.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AZEK by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AZEK by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384,936 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.28. 2,008,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,833. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $35.05.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

