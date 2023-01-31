The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

About The Berkeley Group

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

