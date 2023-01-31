The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $263.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

