The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Hershey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $223.19 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

