The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 13,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $7.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.14. 1,133,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $374.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.55.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

