The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $314.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.55. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $374.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

