The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $151.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

