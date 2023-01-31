The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Short Interest Down 11.9% in January

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Joint Price Performance

NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. 138,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,664. The firm has a market cap of $264.01 million, a P/E ratio of 365.67 and a beta of 1.24. Joint has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.02 million. Joint had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Joint in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 40,339 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $542,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,570,087 shares in the company, valued at $34,567,670.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Joint by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,273,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,716,000 after buying an additional 24,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 337.5% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 771,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Joint by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 9.3% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 450,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.