The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 352,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,510,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 43,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 78.9% during the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $4,187,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.5% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.13. 3,412,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,204,868. The firm has a market cap of $332.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

