The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,426,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,475 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $558,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,963. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.98. The company has a market capitalization of $332.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.