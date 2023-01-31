The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Stock Price Up 1%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 241 ($2.98). Approximately 43,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 26,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.50 ($2.95).

The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 229.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.45. The stock has a market cap of £77.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1,338.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44.

Get The Property Franchise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Arthur Raggett purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £9,280 ($11,461.03). In related news, insider David Arthur Raggett purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £9,280 ($11,461.03). Also, insider Phil Crooks purchased 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £13,557.60 ($16,743.98). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,376 shares of company stock worth $3,271,703.

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.