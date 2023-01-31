The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Short Interest Update

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 880,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SMG traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $65.97. 875,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.49. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $155.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,842 shares of company stock worth $11,174,189. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,046,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 385,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

