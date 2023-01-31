The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Trimmed by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SO opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.09. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

