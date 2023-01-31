The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Update

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
St. Joe Trading Up 1.5 %
St. Joe stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.21. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.
