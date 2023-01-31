The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,918 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE TD opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

