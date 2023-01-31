THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.59% of THOR Industries worth $97,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $100.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THO. DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.