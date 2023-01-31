TiraVerse Tops 24 Hour Volume of $0.46 (TVRS)

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One TiraVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TiraVerse has a market capitalization of $899,086.36 and $0.46 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TiraVerse has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TiraVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00399882 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,508.24 or 0.28068754 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00585117 BTC.

About TiraVerse

TiraVerse’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TiraVerse is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TiraVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00000898 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TiraVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TiraVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TiraVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TiraVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.