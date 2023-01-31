TomoChain Price Up 4.5% This Week (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. TomoChain has a market cap of $36.30 million and $5.89 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,165,550 coins. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

