TomoChain Trading Up 2.6% This Week (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $35.51 million and $5.15 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,170,538 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

