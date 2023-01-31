Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Tompkins Financial Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE TMP traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,584. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.
About Tompkins Financial
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)
