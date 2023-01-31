Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Tompkins Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE TMP traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,584. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

