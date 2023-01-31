Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $230.00 at Wedbush

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.35.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $222.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.25 and a 200 day moving average of $206.17. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

