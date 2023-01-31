Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $230.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.35.

Shares of TSCO opened at $222.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.17. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

