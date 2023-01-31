Traders Purchase Large Volume of Equinor ASA Call Options (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,815 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 94% compared to the average daily volume of 1,454 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,023. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.68 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 51.24% and a net margin of 16.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

