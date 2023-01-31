Traders Purchase Large Volume of Silvergate Capital Call Options (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 57,206 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the typical volume of 38,202 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 70,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Trading Up 6.3 %

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

NYSE:SI traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,094,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,842. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $162.65. The stock has a market cap of $435.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

