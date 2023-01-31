Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.83

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 8785120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $89,427.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 277,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $89,427.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 277,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,877 shares of company stock valued at $340,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.