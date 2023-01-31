Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Short Interest Up 16.1% in January

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 801,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 460,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,053. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.