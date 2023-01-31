Traxx (TRAXX) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Traxx has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Traxx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Traxx has a total market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $189,110.60 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00399420 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,481.63 or 0.28035423 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00587687 BTC.

About Traxx

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

