Truist Financial Boosts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $85.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 763.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

