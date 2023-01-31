Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Insider Sells $1,727,982.45 in Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

TFC traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.39. 5,933,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,285,600. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 156,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 54,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 59,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.