Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Insider Sells $1,727,982.45 in Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Truist Financial Stock Up 1.9 %
TFC traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.39. 5,933,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,285,600. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.91.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
