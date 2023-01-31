TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 380,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TRX Gold during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 467,274 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TRX Gold by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRX Gold during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in TRX Gold during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRX remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 379,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,125. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.11 million, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.83.

TRX Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRX Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

