UBS Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €24.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DEC. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.80) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.60 ($16.96) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Friday.

JCDecaux Price Performance

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €20.62 ($22.41) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($29.37) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($40.11). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €18.50 and its 200 day moving average is €15.76.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

