UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Up 6.7%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.55. 4,340,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,412,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

UiPath Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,515,341 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,515,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $25,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 444,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $241,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 22.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $581,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $368,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,702 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $413,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $208,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

