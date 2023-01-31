Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.24

Ultra (UOS) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $74.19 million and $1.22 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,831.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00587030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00186008 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00044513 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00057762 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000718 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003848 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

