Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $108.00

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.33), with a volume of 6722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.41).

Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £177.14 million and a PE ratio of -5.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.18.

Unicorn AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is -0.29%.

About Unicorn AIM VCT

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

