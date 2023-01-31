United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Reduced by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.41.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.09. 2,052,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

