United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $399.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $341.00 to $399.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $423.18.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $429.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.82 and its 200-day moving average is $325.66. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $438.21.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 38.13 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in United Rentals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in United Rentals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in United Rentals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

