Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) vs. Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Financial Contrast

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Univar Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Univar Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Univar Solutions and Standard Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univar Solutions 1 1 3 0 2.40 Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Univar Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $34.14, suggesting a potential upside of 0.69%. Given Univar Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Univar Solutions is more favorable than Standard Lithium.

This table compares Univar Solutions and Standard Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univar Solutions $9.54 billion 0.58 $460.60 million $3.71 9.14 Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.20) -21.75

Univar Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Univar Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Univar Solutions and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univar Solutions 5.54% 24.02% 8.33% Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66%

Risk & Volatility

Univar Solutions has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Univar Solutions beats Standard Lithium on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc. is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded by Alvaro Anthony on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

