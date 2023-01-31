Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up to $18.76

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.76, but opened at $20.40. Upstart shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 2,472,181 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

Upstart Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $55,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,493 shares of company stock worth $633,924. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 18.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 62.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

