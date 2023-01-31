Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Sells C$298,946.70 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 175,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$298,946.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,937.64.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

TSE URE traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,235. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.63. The company has a market cap of C$401.63 million and a P/E ratio of -12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

